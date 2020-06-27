All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2693 Dorado Court

2693 Dorado Court
Location

2693 Dorado Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Prime, end of cul-de-sac location on a large private interior lot. This lovely 3 bedroom/3 bathroom, 2,109 sq. ft home is in the exceptional gated community of Verdigris at Lang Ranch. Spacious interior boasts an island kitchen, high ceilings, lovely hardwood kitchen and family room floors & cozy fireplace. French doors open up to a beautifully landscaped backyard with built-in-BBQ and a large pergola providing shady space for al fresco dining & entertaining. Downstairs is an additional room which can be used as an office, study or spare bedroom. Easy access to the large heated community pool & spa, 2 tennis courts and playground are all included, as is a 24 hour security patrol and professional gardening service. Close to top schools with shopping and services just a mile away. A credit report will be required for all adults living at the property or signing on to the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2693 Dorado Court have any available units?
2693 Dorado Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2693 Dorado Court have?
Some of 2693 Dorado Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2693 Dorado Court currently offering any rent specials?
2693 Dorado Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2693 Dorado Court pet-friendly?
No, 2693 Dorado Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2693 Dorado Court offer parking?
Yes, 2693 Dorado Court offers parking.
Does 2693 Dorado Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2693 Dorado Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2693 Dorado Court have a pool?
Yes, 2693 Dorado Court has a pool.
Does 2693 Dorado Court have accessible units?
No, 2693 Dorado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2693 Dorado Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2693 Dorado Court has units with dishwashers.
