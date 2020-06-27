2693 Dorado Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Prime, end of cul-de-sac location on a large private interior lot. This lovely 3 bedroom/3 bathroom, 2,109 sq. ft home is in the exceptional gated community of Verdigris at Lang Ranch. Spacious interior boasts an island kitchen, high ceilings, lovely hardwood kitchen and family room floors & cozy fireplace. French doors open up to a beautifully landscaped backyard with built-in-BBQ and a large pergola providing shady space for al fresco dining & entertaining. Downstairs is an additional room which can be used as an office, study or spare bedroom. Easy access to the large heated community pool & spa, 2 tennis courts and playground are all included, as is a 24 hour security patrol and professional gardening service. Close to top schools with shopping and services just a mile away. A credit report will be required for all adults living at the property or signing on to the lease.