Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2689 Amber Wood Place
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:07 AM

2689 Amber Wood Place

2689 Amber Wood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2689 Amber Wood Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful location on a cul-de-sac right across the community park/greenbelt. Light and bright One story home. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Partial view of the park from living room. Neutral carpet and white tile flooring. Tile throughout the hallway, baths, kitchen, and dining area off of the kitchen. Close to all amenities, including shopping, top rating schools, Cal-Lutheran University, neighborhood parks and easy access to freeways. Gardener will be included in the rent. Pets are OK.Submit on Pets. Excellent Credit Only. This home is also for sale for $635,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2689 Amber Wood Place have any available units?
2689 Amber Wood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2689 Amber Wood Place have?
Some of 2689 Amber Wood Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2689 Amber Wood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2689 Amber Wood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2689 Amber Wood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2689 Amber Wood Place is pet friendly.
Does 2689 Amber Wood Place offer parking?
Yes, 2689 Amber Wood Place offers parking.
Does 2689 Amber Wood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2689 Amber Wood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2689 Amber Wood Place have a pool?
No, 2689 Amber Wood Place does not have a pool.
Does 2689 Amber Wood Place have accessible units?
No, 2689 Amber Wood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2689 Amber Wood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2689 Amber Wood Place has units with dishwashers.
