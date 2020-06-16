2629 CALLE MANZANO

Amenities

Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool. Appointed with stunning solid hardwood floors, a wonderfully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded hall bath. Additional amenities include dual pane windows and HVAC system. Ceiling fan in the living room. An exceptional outdoor entertaining yard featuring a pool (includes pool service), oversized lot with mature fruit trees, a dog run, a fenced garden, and automatic sprinklers. Attached 2 car garage with epoxy coated floor, an oversized driveway with ample parking.



