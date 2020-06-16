All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2629 CALLE MANZANO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2629 CALLE MANZANO
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

2629 CALLE MANZANO

2629 Calle Manzano · (805) 482-3209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2629 Calle Manzano, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2629 CALLE MANZANO · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool. Appointed with stunning solid hardwood floors, a wonderfully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded hall bath. Additional amenities include dual pane windows and HVAC system. Ceiling fan in the living room. An exceptional outdoor entertaining yard featuring a pool (includes pool service), oversized lot with mature fruit trees, a dog run, a fenced garden, and automatic sprinklers. Attached 2 car garage with epoxy coated floor, an oversized driveway with ample parking.

The final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note:1) all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken 2). The final security deposit is based on credit scores 3). Pet at owners' discretion with a minimum $500 pet deposit.

(RLNE5520649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 CALLE MANZANO have any available units?
2629 CALLE MANZANO has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 CALLE MANZANO have?
Some of 2629 CALLE MANZANO's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 CALLE MANZANO currently offering any rent specials?
2629 CALLE MANZANO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 CALLE MANZANO pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 CALLE MANZANO is pet friendly.
Does 2629 CALLE MANZANO offer parking?
Yes, 2629 CALLE MANZANO does offer parking.
Does 2629 CALLE MANZANO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 CALLE MANZANO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 CALLE MANZANO have a pool?
Yes, 2629 CALLE MANZANO has a pool.
Does 2629 CALLE MANZANO have accessible units?
No, 2629 CALLE MANZANO does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 CALLE MANZANO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 CALLE MANZANO has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2629 CALLE MANZANO?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity