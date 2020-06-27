All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

2573 Northshore Lane

2573 Northshore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2573 Northshore Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the Heart of Westlake Village, Beautiful Views, immaculate, private & spacious single story 2 bedroom + 2 bath home. Feels like a single family home with great curb appeal. As you enter through the private courtyard you will see many Upgrades throughout, new carpet, hardwood flooring & custom cabinetry. Huge kitchen with beautiful custom leaded glass cabinets, newer upgraded appliances, spacious dining area, built-in desk & built-in bar. Enjoy the views from the spacious great room with fireplace & built-in entertainment center. Great room & kitchen open to a beautiful covered patio yard that backs to a park-like serene green belt. Large two car garage with plenty of storage & laundry space. Enjoy the community pool & spa. Walk to Westlake Village Recreational Lake area, shopping, fine dining & easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Northshore Lane have any available units?
2573 Northshore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2573 Northshore Lane have?
Some of 2573 Northshore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 Northshore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Northshore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Northshore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2573 Northshore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2573 Northshore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2573 Northshore Lane offers parking.
Does 2573 Northshore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 Northshore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Northshore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2573 Northshore Lane has a pool.
Does 2573 Northshore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2573 Northshore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Northshore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2573 Northshore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

