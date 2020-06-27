2573 Northshore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the Heart of Westlake Village, Beautiful Views, immaculate, private & spacious single story 2 bedroom + 2 bath home. Feels like a single family home with great curb appeal. As you enter through the private courtyard you will see many Upgrades throughout, new carpet, hardwood flooring & custom cabinetry. Huge kitchen with beautiful custom leaded glass cabinets, newer upgraded appliances, spacious dining area, built-in desk & built-in bar. Enjoy the views from the spacious great room with fireplace & built-in entertainment center. Great room & kitchen open to a beautiful covered patio yard that backs to a park-like serene green belt. Large two car garage with plenty of storage & laundry space. Enjoy the community pool & spa. Walk to Westlake Village Recreational Lake area, shopping, fine dining & easy freeway access.