Thousand Oaks, CA
256 Green Moor Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

256 Green Moor Place

256 Green Moor Place · No Longer Available
Location

256 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Los Robles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
3/Bedroom Townhouse with Views!! - 3/Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 1355 Sq.ft. Thousand Oaks Town Home located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods!! Los Robles Golf-course and Scenic mountains with hiking/biking trails are at your doorstep. Recently remodeled with nice finishes throughout. New kitchen with granite counters, beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave & Dishwasher. Kitchen opens to the dining area with access to a private patio. The spacious living room has gorgeous views. All three bedrooms are upstairs with carpeted floors. The master suite has a remodeled bathroom and generous closet space. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer is also included. There is a 1/car garage and also a carport with easy access from the patio. This well maintained complex has great amenities, park like setting, 2/community pools, jacuzzi,, recreation room and play area. Outdoor activities with miles of hiking, golf, theaters, restaurants, shopping, fine dining and a short drive to the Pacific Ocean. All are at your fingertips!
Lease price: $2775 with a minimum one year lease. Security Deposit: $3500
For more information please contact:
LRS Realty and Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
Agent: Margo
DRE#01709588
Call or Text: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5303039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Green Moor Place have any available units?
256 Green Moor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Green Moor Place have?
Some of 256 Green Moor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Green Moor Place currently offering any rent specials?
256 Green Moor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Green Moor Place pet-friendly?
No, 256 Green Moor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 256 Green Moor Place offer parking?
Yes, 256 Green Moor Place offers parking.
Does 256 Green Moor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 Green Moor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Green Moor Place have a pool?
Yes, 256 Green Moor Place has a pool.
Does 256 Green Moor Place have accessible units?
No, 256 Green Moor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Green Moor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Green Moor Place has units with dishwashers.

