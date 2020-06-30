256 Green Moor Place

Amenities

3/Bedroom Townhouse with Views!! - 3/Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 1355 Sq.ft. Thousand Oaks Town Home located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods!! Los Robles Golf-course and Scenic mountains with hiking/biking trails are at your doorstep. Recently remodeled with nice finishes throughout. New kitchen with granite counters, beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave & Dishwasher. Kitchen opens to the dining area with access to a private patio. The spacious living room has gorgeous views. All three bedrooms are upstairs with carpeted floors. The master suite has a remodeled bathroom and generous closet space. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer is also included. There is a 1/car garage and also a carport with easy access from the patio. This well maintained complex has great amenities, park like setting, 2/community pools, jacuzzi,, recreation room and play area. Outdoor activities with miles of hiking, golf, theaters, restaurants, shopping, fine dining and a short drive to the Pacific Ocean. All are at your fingertips!

Lease price: $2775 with a minimum one year lease. Security Deposit: $3500

