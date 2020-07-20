2546 OAKSHORE Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this waterfront 2-story, 3 bed, 2 bath, & 2,526 square foot home for lease in a guard gated community on a very rare two combined lots in the Westlake Island neighborhood! Located at the widest point in the channel with a swimming pool, spa, enormous cabana/pool house, rock fire pit and seating area, pool table and oversized wet bar, this home is the ultimate waterfront oasis. Just a few steps from the sunbathed rear deck & you are on your own private dock with the included electric boat to cruise the lake and enjoy the many restaurants at the Landing. Passing through the entryway reveals a completely open design concept, with vaulted ceilings, bay windows with panoramic water and mountain views, modern light fixtures, and floor-to-ceiling fireplace. To the left are 2 well-appointed guest bedrooms and a renovated downstairs bathroom. To the right, a floating staircase leads you to the master retreat, with incredible views, walk-in closet, and renovated bathroom with exterior deck access. Downstairs, a nicely appointed kitchen presents the perfect space to entertain with breakfast nook and rear yard access. Additionally, the home has a two-car garage with large driveway and interior laundry room. Don't let this incredible opportunity sail away!