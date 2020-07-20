All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

2546 OAKSHORE Drive

2546 Oakshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Oakshore Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this waterfront 2-story, 3 bed, 2 bath, & 2,526 square foot home for lease in a guard gated community on a very rare two combined lots in the Westlake Island neighborhood! Located at the widest point in the channel with a swimming pool, spa, enormous cabana/pool house, rock fire pit and seating area, pool table and oversized wet bar, this home is the ultimate waterfront oasis. Just a few steps from the sunbathed rear deck & you are on your own private dock with the included electric boat to cruise the lake and enjoy the many restaurants at the Landing. Passing through the entryway reveals a completely open design concept, with vaulted ceilings, bay windows with panoramic water and mountain views, modern light fixtures, and floor-to-ceiling fireplace. To the left are 2 well-appointed guest bedrooms and a renovated downstairs bathroom. To the right, a floating staircase leads you to the master retreat, with incredible views, walk-in closet, and renovated bathroom with exterior deck access. Downstairs, a nicely appointed kitchen presents the perfect space to entertain with breakfast nook and rear yard access. Additionally, the home has a two-car garage with large driveway and interior laundry room. Don't let this incredible opportunity sail away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 OAKSHORE Drive have any available units?
2546 OAKSHORE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 OAKSHORE Drive have?
Some of 2546 OAKSHORE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 OAKSHORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2546 OAKSHORE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 OAKSHORE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2546 OAKSHORE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2546 OAKSHORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2546 OAKSHORE Drive offers parking.
Does 2546 OAKSHORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 OAKSHORE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 OAKSHORE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2546 OAKSHORE Drive has a pool.
Does 2546 OAKSHORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2546 OAKSHORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 OAKSHORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2546 OAKSHORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
