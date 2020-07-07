2450 Pleasant Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Camelot single level condo centrally located in Thousand Oaks. This unit is located downstairs. Newly refurbished with newer paint, newer carpet, some newer appliances. Large living room with fireplace. Adjacent dining area with new lighting. Kitchen has breakfast bar, refrigerator, brand new quartz counters. Two large bedrooms. Master has huge walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Large covered patio area with extra storage. Move in ready! Just steps to the community pool. Walk to The Lakes, and Civic Arts Plaza.