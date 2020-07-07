All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2450 Pleasant Way

2450 Pleasant Way · No Longer Available
Location

2450 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Camelot single level condo centrally located in Thousand Oaks. This unit is located downstairs. Newly refurbished with newer paint, newer carpet, some newer appliances. Large living room with fireplace. Adjacent dining area with new lighting. Kitchen has breakfast bar, refrigerator, brand new quartz counters. Two large bedrooms. Master has huge walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Large covered patio area with extra storage. Move in ready! Just steps to the community pool. Walk to The Lakes, and Civic Arts Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Pleasant Way have any available units?
2450 Pleasant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Pleasant Way have?
Some of 2450 Pleasant Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Pleasant Way currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Pleasant Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Pleasant Way pet-friendly?
No, 2450 Pleasant Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2450 Pleasant Way offer parking?
No, 2450 Pleasant Way does not offer parking.
Does 2450 Pleasant Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 Pleasant Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Pleasant Way have a pool?
Yes, 2450 Pleasant Way has a pool.
Does 2450 Pleasant Way have accessible units?
No, 2450 Pleasant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Pleasant Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Pleasant Way has units with dishwashers.

