Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM

2434 Addison Circle

2434 Addison Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Addison Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Horizon Hills Pool Home! This light and bright cul de sac 5 Bedroom, 3 bath home features remodeled kitchen and baths (Remodeled kitchen not shown in pictures ), large fenced pool with spillover spa, built in barbeque center, large grass yard, expanded bonus room (5th bedroom) with its own bath and entrance, that could easily be used as an in-law suite or guest room. Newer carpet, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.Large flat cul de sac location, walking distance to award winning schools, parks and community center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Addison Circle have any available units?
2434 Addison Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 Addison Circle have?
Some of 2434 Addison Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Addison Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Addison Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Addison Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2434 Addison Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2434 Addison Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Addison Circle offers parking.
Does 2434 Addison Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Addison Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Addison Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2434 Addison Circle has a pool.
Does 2434 Addison Circle have accessible units?
No, 2434 Addison Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Addison Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 Addison Circle has units with dishwashers.

