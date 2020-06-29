2434 Addison Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Horizon Hills Pool Home! This light and bright cul de sac 5 Bedroom, 3 bath home features remodeled kitchen and baths (Remodeled kitchen not shown in pictures ), large fenced pool with spillover spa, built in barbeque center, large grass yard, expanded bonus room (5th bedroom) with its own bath and entrance, that could easily be used as an in-law suite or guest room. Newer carpet, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.Large flat cul de sac location, walking distance to award winning schools, parks and community center.