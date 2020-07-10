235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 1122

Amenities
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
Community Amenities
Pet Friendly
Fitness Center complete with cardio and weight machines
Private landscape features a picnic area and barbecue grills
Additional storage is available
Resort-style pool and spa free WiFi
Business center with complimentary WiFi, printer, scanner and copier
Covered, reserved and garage parking
Apartment Amenities
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes
Ceramic tile entries
Crown Molding
Two-tone paint and accent well
Fireplace
In-home washers and dryers available
Deluxe kitchens complete with modern appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven/range, space-saving microwave and disposal
Nine-foot ceilings*
Tile Floors
Central heat and air conditioning
Entertainment-style private patio or balcony
Abundant Closet Space