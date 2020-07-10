235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 1122

Amenities

This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.

Community Amenities



Pet Friendly

Fitness Center complete with cardio and weight machines

Private landscape features a picnic area and barbecue grills

Additional storage is available



Resort-style pool and spa free WiFi

Business center with complimentary WiFi, printer, scanner and copier

Covered, reserved and garage parking



Apartment Amenities



Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes

Ceramic tile entries

Crown Molding

Two-tone paint and accent well

Fireplace

In-home washers and dryers available



Deluxe kitchens complete with modern appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven/range, space-saving microwave and disposal

Nine-foot ceilings*

Tile Floors

Central heat and air conditioning

Entertainment-style private patio or balcony

Abundant Closet Space