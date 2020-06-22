All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2337 Mountain Crest Circle
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 PM

2337 Mountain Crest Circle

2337 Mountain Crest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Mountain Crest Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

Extremely hard to find one story floor plan is vacant and ready to lease! Built in 2002 and very well maintained. Charming Courtyard entry, formal living room, formal dining room, beautiful updated kitchen, over sized island, open to family room, stainless appliance, walk-in pantry, and breakfast room. Very private Master Suit away from the other bedrooms, with French door to backyard, walk-in closet. Two Jack and Jill bathrooms, as well as a 4th bedroom with it's own full bath. Additional entry from courtyard. Backyard with views and not attach to other houses. Close to Westlake lake and Civic Arts Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Mountain Crest Circle have any available units?
2337 Mountain Crest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 Mountain Crest Circle have?
Some of 2337 Mountain Crest Circle's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Mountain Crest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Mountain Crest Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Mountain Crest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2337 Mountain Crest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2337 Mountain Crest Circle offer parking?
No, 2337 Mountain Crest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2337 Mountain Crest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Mountain Crest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Mountain Crest Circle have a pool?
No, 2337 Mountain Crest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Mountain Crest Circle have accessible units?
No, 2337 Mountain Crest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Mountain Crest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Mountain Crest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
