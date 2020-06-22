2337 Mountain Crest Circle

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Extremely hard to find one story floor plan is vacant and ready to lease! Built in 2002 and very well maintained. Charming Courtyard entry, formal living room, formal dining room, beautiful updated kitchen, over sized island, open to family room, stainless appliance, walk-in pantry, and breakfast room. Very private Master Suit away from the other bedrooms, with French door to backyard, walk-in closet. Two Jack and Jill bathrooms, as well as a 4th bedroom with it's own full bath. Additional entry from courtyard. Backyard with views and not attach to other houses. Close to Westlake lake and Civic Arts Plaza.