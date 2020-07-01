All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

2292 Hillsbury Road

2292 Hillsbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

2292 Hillsbury Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Westlake village . This spectacular Duplex will capture even the most sophisticated tenant at the first sight. boasts with its recent upgrades including but not limited to an open floor plan, with recess lighting large kitchen with the custom cabinet, house has 2 bedroom and one remodeled bathroom and hardwood floor which open up to huge grassy back yard great for entertainment ,don't miss it come and see it wont be last long.close to lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Hillsbury Road have any available units?
2292 Hillsbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 2292 Hillsbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Hillsbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Hillsbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 2292 Hillsbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2292 Hillsbury Road offer parking?
No, 2292 Hillsbury Road does not offer parking.
Does 2292 Hillsbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2292 Hillsbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Hillsbury Road have a pool?
No, 2292 Hillsbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 2292 Hillsbury Road have accessible units?
No, 2292 Hillsbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Hillsbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2292 Hillsbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2292 Hillsbury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2292 Hillsbury Road does not have units with air conditioning.

