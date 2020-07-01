2292 Hillsbury Road

Amenities

Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Westlake village . This spectacular Duplex will capture even the most sophisticated tenant at the first sight. boasts with its recent upgrades including but not limited to an open floor plan, with recess lighting large kitchen with the custom cabinet, house has 2 bedroom and one remodeled bathroom and hardwood floor which open up to huge grassy back yard great for entertainment ,don't miss it come and see it wont be last long.close to lake.