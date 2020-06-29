2288 Ranch View Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

GET AWAY from it All, but Stay Close to Everything!! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Estates at Mountain View home is located on a half-acre flag lot and features TWO Master Suites--one Upstairs and one Downstairs--with private bathrooms that boast soaking tubs, showers, dual sinks, and walk-in closets. The Gourmet Kitchen features granite counter tops and island; stainless steel appliances; Omega Signature cabinetry w/self-close drawers; pantries; and windows blending into skylights, brightening the room. The kitchen Eat-In Area has bay window and built-in book and curio nook. The Family Room has a wet bar, brick fireplace, and double French doors leading outdoors. Formal Dining Room area is adjacent to Kitchen (displays piano). Step-down Living Room features a gas and wood-burning fireplace and built-in book shelf. An atrium and water fountain face the foyer. Lower-level Guest Bedrooms are roomy and bright. The Upstairs has a cozy Loft with fireplace and private Master Suite. Double French doors lead out to the balcony. Attached three-car, finished Garage. Other features include Indoor Laundry Room; recessed lighting; cathedral ceilings; copper plumbing; and newer windows. Ample Side Yard boasts a beautiful lawn. The PRIVATE Backyard is spectacularly manicured in a park-like setting that backs to open space with patio; sitting area; rock-trimmed planters; pavered walkways; cutting garden and trees.