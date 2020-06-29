All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2288 Ranch View Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2288 Ranch View Place
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

2288 Ranch View Place

2288 Ranch View Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2288 Ranch View Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GET AWAY from it All, but Stay Close to Everything!! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Estates at Mountain View home is located on a half-acre flag lot and features TWO Master Suites--one Upstairs and one Downstairs--with private bathrooms that boast soaking tubs, showers, dual sinks, and walk-in closets. The Gourmet Kitchen features granite counter tops and island; stainless steel appliances; Omega Signature cabinetry w/self-close drawers; pantries; and windows blending into skylights, brightening the room. The kitchen Eat-In Area has bay window and built-in book and curio nook. The Family Room has a wet bar, brick fireplace, and double French doors leading outdoors. Formal Dining Room area is adjacent to Kitchen (displays piano). Step-down Living Room features a gas and wood-burning fireplace and built-in book shelf. An atrium and water fountain face the foyer. Lower-level Guest Bedrooms are roomy and bright. The Upstairs has a cozy Loft with fireplace and private Master Suite. Double French doors lead out to the balcony. Attached three-car, finished Garage. Other features include Indoor Laundry Room; recessed lighting; cathedral ceilings; copper plumbing; and newer windows. Ample Side Yard boasts a beautiful lawn. The PRIVATE Backyard is spectacularly manicured in a park-like setting that backs to open space with patio; sitting area; rock-trimmed planters; pavered walkways; cutting garden and trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2288 Ranch View Place have any available units?
2288 Ranch View Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2288 Ranch View Place have?
Some of 2288 Ranch View Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2288 Ranch View Place currently offering any rent specials?
2288 Ranch View Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2288 Ranch View Place pet-friendly?
No, 2288 Ranch View Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2288 Ranch View Place offer parking?
Yes, 2288 Ranch View Place offers parking.
Does 2288 Ranch View Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2288 Ranch View Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2288 Ranch View Place have a pool?
No, 2288 Ranch View Place does not have a pool.
Does 2288 Ranch View Place have accessible units?
No, 2288 Ranch View Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2288 Ranch View Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2288 Ranch View Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons