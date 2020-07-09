All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:24 AM

2237 Summerpark Court

2237 Summerpark Court · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Summerpark Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, private single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in highly desirable area of Lang Ranch, Thousand Oaks. Excellent curb appeal on corner lot. Travertine floors throughout with carpet in 3 of the bedrooms. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, plantation shutters & recessed lighting. Formal dining room. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless refrigerator included, opening to separate Family room and overlooking serene backyard. Large master bedroom with sliding door to backyard & cedar lined closet with built-in organizers. Remodeled master bathroom with stunning finishes. Dual pane windows & sliders. Newer heating & air conditioning. Finished 2 car garage with storage. Washer/dryer included. Charming backyard with cover patio & privacy. Highly desirable schools, shopping nearby, large parks, and serene hiking. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Summerpark Court have any available units?
2237 Summerpark Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 Summerpark Court have?
Some of 2237 Summerpark Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Summerpark Court currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Summerpark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Summerpark Court pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Summerpark Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2237 Summerpark Court offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Summerpark Court offers parking.
Does 2237 Summerpark Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2237 Summerpark Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Summerpark Court have a pool?
No, 2237 Summerpark Court does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Summerpark Court have accessible units?
No, 2237 Summerpark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Summerpark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 Summerpark Court does not have units with dishwashers.

