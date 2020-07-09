2237 Summerpark Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, private single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in highly desirable area of Lang Ranch, Thousand Oaks. Excellent curb appeal on corner lot. Travertine floors throughout with carpet in 3 of the bedrooms. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, plantation shutters & recessed lighting. Formal dining room. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless refrigerator included, opening to separate Family room and overlooking serene backyard. Large master bedroom with sliding door to backyard & cedar lined closet with built-in organizers. Remodeled master bathroom with stunning finishes. Dual pane windows & sliders. Newer heating & air conditioning. Finished 2 car garage with storage. Washer/dryer included. Charming backyard with cover patio & privacy. Highly desirable schools, shopping nearby, large parks, and serene hiking. Available now!