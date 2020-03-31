All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2227 Willowpark Court
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:28 AM

2227 Willowpark Court

2227 Willowpark Court · (805) 766-5640
Location

2227 Willowpark Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This great two story, newly painted inside and out, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in Thousand Oaks. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace that flows into the formal dining room. The tile entry runs into the family room and kitchen, which includes a refrigerator. There is a laundry room for a washer and dryer, a half bath and a bar next to the family room. The bedrooms are upstairs with a oversized master bedroom and attached master bath. There is an abundance of storage both upstairs and down. The incredibly large backyard has lots of grass to run around on, a covered patio, dining table and chairs, along with lounge chairs, above ground spa, and built-in BBQ for dining and fun in the sun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Willowpark Court have any available units?
2227 Willowpark Court has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Willowpark Court have?
Some of 2227 Willowpark Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Willowpark Court currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Willowpark Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Willowpark Court pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Willowpark Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2227 Willowpark Court offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Willowpark Court does offer parking.
Does 2227 Willowpark Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 Willowpark Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Willowpark Court have a pool?
No, 2227 Willowpark Court does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Willowpark Court have accessible units?
No, 2227 Willowpark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Willowpark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Willowpark Court does not have units with dishwashers.
