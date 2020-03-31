2227 Willowpark Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub

This great two story, newly painted inside and out, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in Thousand Oaks. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace that flows into the formal dining room. The tile entry runs into the family room and kitchen, which includes a refrigerator. There is a laundry room for a washer and dryer, a half bath and a bar next to the family room. The bedrooms are upstairs with a oversized master bedroom and attached master bath. There is an abundance of storage both upstairs and down. The incredibly large backyard has lots of grass to run around on, a covered patio, dining table and chairs, along with lounge chairs, above ground spa, and built-in BBQ for dining and fun in the sun!