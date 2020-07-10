All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

2179 Birchdale Drive

2179 Birchdale Drive · No Longer Available






Location

2179 Birchdale Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Rare find at this highly desirable - Rare find at this highly desirable rental, 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Attached 2 car garage. Includes 1 refrigerator, optional Washing Machine and Dryer, Fireplace with wood mantle in living room. Beautiful glass and mirror shelving in entry way. Kitchen features newer cherry wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, white tile flooring. Dual pane windows and sliding doors. Crown moldings throughout. Mirrored closet doors. French doors in master bedroom. Atrium patio with 2 French doors. Front and back patio. Near to Community Pool & Spa, club house and Tennis courts.

(RLNE5827332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2179 Birchdale Drive have any available units?
2179 Birchdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2179 Birchdale Drive have?
Some of 2179 Birchdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2179 Birchdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2179 Birchdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2179 Birchdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2179 Birchdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2179 Birchdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2179 Birchdale Drive offers parking.
Does 2179 Birchdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2179 Birchdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2179 Birchdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2179 Birchdale Drive has a pool.
Does 2179 Birchdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2179 Birchdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2179 Birchdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2179 Birchdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

