2179 Birchdale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Rare find at this highly desirable - Rare find at this highly desirable rental, 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Attached 2 car garage. Includes 1 refrigerator, optional Washing Machine and Dryer, Fireplace with wood mantle in living room. Beautiful glass and mirror shelving in entry way. Kitchen features newer cherry wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, white tile flooring. Dual pane windows and sliding doors. Crown moldings throughout. Mirrored closet doors. French doors in master bedroom. Atrium patio with 2 French doors. Front and back patio. Near to Community Pool & Spa, club house and Tennis courts.



(RLNE5827332)