2124 Hillsbury Road

Private Westlake Village single story rental with 200 degree views to die for! From Westlake Lake on one side to the Las Virgenes Reservoir on the other side, you will be amazed with the water, mountain and city vistas. On a flag lot accessed by a gate, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a new tenant. You can easily park two cars in the garage and many more in the motor court. The home features a wonderful living room with fireplace and a dining room with a slider to the outside for indoor and outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is large with plenty of counter space, a Gaggenau oven, GE Profile electric cooktop and Bosch dishwasher. The adjacent family room is a perfect place to relax after a day outside. The Master bedroom is highlighted by a marble fireplace, plantation shutters, a walk-in closet with skylight and high ceilings. The Master bathroom has double sinks, ceramic counters and a very large shower. The entertainers yard features a sparkling blue swimming pool, a spa, firepit with plenty of seating, an expansive redwood deck, a large artificial grass play area, lush landscaping and a Japanese Garden for your enjoyment. Don't miss seeing all that this home has to offer! Call Alisa for a showing (805) 551-8762.