Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

2124 Hillsbury Road

Location

2124 Hillsbury Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private Westlake Village single story rental with 200 degree views to die for! From Westlake Lake on one side to the Las Virgenes Reservoir on the other side, you will be amazed with the water, mountain and city vistas. On a flag lot accessed by a gate, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a new tenant. You can easily park two cars in the garage and many more in the motor court. The home features a wonderful living room with fireplace and a dining room with a slider to the outside for indoor and outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is large with plenty of counter space, a Gaggenau oven, GE Profile electric cooktop and Bosch dishwasher. The adjacent family room is a perfect place to relax after a day outside. The Master bedroom is highlighted by a marble fireplace, plantation shutters, a walk-in closet with skylight and high ceilings. The Master bathroom has double sinks, ceramic counters and a very large shower. The entertainers yard features a sparkling blue swimming pool, a spa, firepit with plenty of seating, an expansive redwood deck, a large artificial grass play area, lush landscaping and a Japanese Garden for your enjoyment. Don't miss seeing all that this home has to offer! Call Alisa for a showing (805) 551-8762.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Hillsbury Road have any available units?
2124 Hillsbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Hillsbury Road have?
Some of 2124 Hillsbury Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Hillsbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Hillsbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Hillsbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Hillsbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2124 Hillsbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Hillsbury Road offers parking.
Does 2124 Hillsbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 Hillsbury Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Hillsbury Road have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Hillsbury Road has a pool.
Does 2124 Hillsbury Road have accessible units?
No, 2124 Hillsbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Hillsbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Hillsbury Road has units with dishwashers.
