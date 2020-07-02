All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2109 Hillsbury Road
2109 Hillsbury Road

2109 Hillsbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Hillsbury Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tastefully remodeled Southshore Hills single story home featuring complete privacy along with panoramic views. A long driveway leads to to this perfectly situated property that feels far away from everything yet so close to all amenities. Living room with wood floors and brick fireplace, open kitchen complete with top appliances, family room and dining area. Four bedrooms, including a master that looks out to the spacious and beautifully landscaped entertainer's backyard and of course, the magnificent views. The 2 car garage has been converted to a professional work space but can be used for multiple purposes, including parking. Ready for those who want to enjoy not only the vivid sunsets, but also the best of the Westlake Village lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Hillsbury Road have any available units?
2109 Hillsbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Hillsbury Road have?
Some of 2109 Hillsbury Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Hillsbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Hillsbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Hillsbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Hillsbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2109 Hillsbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Hillsbury Road offers parking.
Does 2109 Hillsbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Hillsbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Hillsbury Road have a pool?
No, 2109 Hillsbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Hillsbury Road have accessible units?
No, 2109 Hillsbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Hillsbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Hillsbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.

