2109 Hillsbury Road

Amenities

Tastefully remodeled Southshore Hills single story home featuring complete privacy along with panoramic views. A long driveway leads to to this perfectly situated property that feels far away from everything yet so close to all amenities. Living room with wood floors and brick fireplace, open kitchen complete with top appliances, family room and dining area. Four bedrooms, including a master that looks out to the spacious and beautifully landscaped entertainer's backyard and of course, the magnificent views. The 2 car garage has been converted to a professional work space but can be used for multiple purposes, including parking. Ready for those who want to enjoy not only the vivid sunsets, but also the best of the Westlake Village lifestyle.