2101 PORTOLA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

2BD/2BATH REMODELED CONDO WESTLAKE VILLAGE -

1 STORY CONDO WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE.; UPDATED, COMPLETELY REMODELED, NEW APPLIANCES, CLEAN, AND MOVE IN READY.



CLOSE BY ARE WONDERFUL RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, AND GOLF. EASY 101 FREEWAY ACCESS, 30 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH AND RECREATIONAL PARKS. ALSO LOCATED IN A PRESTIGIOUS SCHOOL DISTRICT.



TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE CONDO, PLEASE CONTACT KIELING MANAGEMENT CO., INC;

EMAIL; kieling@live.com or CALL; 805-501-6582, or OFFICE: 805-495-0863 and leave a message.



CONDO FEATURES;

2 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS

NEW GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE, TRASH COMPACTOR

NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS

NEW FIXTURES. PAINTED THRU OUT

NEW BATHROOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, AND FIXTURES

NEW WOOD FLOORING, CARPET, TILE

NEWER FIREPLACE/DUAL PANE WINDOWS

NEWER WASHER & DRYER/

KITCHEN PANTRY/LINEN CLOSET

COMMON AREA POOL

2 CAR GARAGE

LARGE PATIO AREA



APPLICATION AND CREDIT CHECK IS REQUIRED FOR ALL ADULT OCCUPANTS.

SECURITY DEPOSIT $3650.00.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4925854)