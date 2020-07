Amenities

Formal Model Home! Freshly updated with new floors and paint, this 3 BED plus office (without closet), 3 bath home has a lovely vibe and upgrades galore. Stainless steel appliances including a built in refrigerator make this kitchen a dream. Decorative window treatments and a built-ins definitely have the model home feel. 3 car garage, views of Wildwood. Just perfect.