All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1906 ROSEWOOD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1906 ROSEWOOD CT
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1906 ROSEWOOD CT

1906 Rosewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1906 Rosewood Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5Bed/3Bath Home in Thousand Oaks - Welcome to this home located in the desirable Oakbrook Village neighborhood on a culdesac. Just steps away, from the community greenbelts. This home features 1 spacious bedroom & 1 full bath downstairs. Additional downstairs features include high ceilings in the living room and a spacious dining area. The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, white cabinets, and a stove. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, balcony with beautiful views of the Conejo Valley. Upstairs also includes three guest bedrooms. The low maintenance backyard is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the attached 2 car garage.
Located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and walking distance to Oakbrook Neighborhood Park. Easy freeway access.

Final security deposit based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 ROSEWOOD CT have any available units?
1906 ROSEWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 ROSEWOOD CT have?
Some of 1906 ROSEWOOD CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 ROSEWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
1906 ROSEWOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 ROSEWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 1906 ROSEWOOD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1906 ROSEWOOD CT offer parking?
Yes, 1906 ROSEWOOD CT offers parking.
Does 1906 ROSEWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 ROSEWOOD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 ROSEWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 1906 ROSEWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 1906 ROSEWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 1906 ROSEWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 ROSEWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 ROSEWOOD CT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons