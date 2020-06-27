1906 ROSEWOOD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

5Bed/3Bath Home in Thousand Oaks - Welcome to this home located in the desirable Oakbrook Village neighborhood on a culdesac. Just steps away, from the community greenbelts. This home features 1 spacious bedroom & 1 full bath downstairs. Additional downstairs features include high ceilings in the living room and a spacious dining area. The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, white cabinets, and a stove. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, balcony with beautiful views of the Conejo Valley. Upstairs also includes three guest bedrooms. The low maintenance backyard is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the attached 2 car garage.

Located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and walking distance to Oakbrook Neighborhood Park. Easy freeway access.



Final security deposit based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



No Pets Allowed



