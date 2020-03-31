All apartments in Thousand Oaks
182 Via Felicia

182 via Felicia · No Longer Available
Location

182 via Felicia, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Dos Vientos Charmer is ready for new family to call it home. Very inviting with tastful decor and warm colors. This home features 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 room downstairs & 2 1/2 bathrooms. This home has crown molding, ceiling fans, newer carpet, designer window treatments, kitchen island with breakfast bar, upgraded granite counters & travertine backsplash. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, Dos Vientos Community Park and YMCA facilities. This La Brisas plan is nestled in beautifulDoa Vientos Ranch, amid the rolling hills of Thousand Oaks and again the stunning backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains with wide open spaces nearby and soothing ocean breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Via Felicia have any available units?
182 Via Felicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 182 Via Felicia have?
Some of 182 Via Felicia's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Via Felicia currently offering any rent specials?
182 Via Felicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Via Felicia pet-friendly?
No, 182 Via Felicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 182 Via Felicia offer parking?
No, 182 Via Felicia does not offer parking.
Does 182 Via Felicia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Via Felicia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Via Felicia have a pool?
No, 182 Via Felicia does not have a pool.
Does 182 Via Felicia have accessible units?
No, 182 Via Felicia does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Via Felicia have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Via Felicia does not have units with dishwashers.
