182 Via Felicia

This Dos Vientos Charmer is ready for new family to call it home. Very inviting with tastful decor and warm colors. This home features 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 room downstairs & 2 1/2 bathrooms. This home has crown molding, ceiling fans, newer carpet, designer window treatments, kitchen island with breakfast bar, upgraded granite counters & travertine backsplash. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, Dos Vientos Community Park and YMCA facilities. This La Brisas plan is nestled in beautifulDoa Vientos Ranch, amid the rolling hills of Thousand Oaks and again the stunning backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains with wide open spaces nearby and soothing ocean breeze!