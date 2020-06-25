1811 Red Robin Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Wonderful 3+2 single story home in Rancho Conejo Village. Desirable floorplan w/open & bright. Upgraded flooring throughout. Solid granite counters in kitchen w/island. Beautiful marble counters in both bathrooms. Centre vacuum. Indoor laundry room. Well maintained large yard. Bay window in the living room. Fireplace in family room. Two community pools w/Jacuzzi. Gated community w/ 24 hr security guard service. Playground, tennis and baseball court right outside of front gate. Family friendly Neighborhood. Convenient location w/ easy access to shopping, park, school and freeway.