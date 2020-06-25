All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:53 AM

1811 Red Robin Place

1811 Red Robin Place · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Red Robin Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Wonderful 3+2 single story home in Rancho Conejo Village. Desirable floorplan w/open & bright. Upgraded flooring throughout. Solid granite counters in kitchen w/island. Beautiful marble counters in both bathrooms. Centre vacuum. Indoor laundry room. Well maintained large yard. Bay window in the living room. Fireplace in family room. Two community pools w/Jacuzzi. Gated community w/ 24 hr security guard service. Playground, tennis and baseball court right outside of front gate. Family friendly Neighborhood. Convenient location w/ easy access to shopping, park, school and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Red Robin Place have any available units?
1811 Red Robin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Red Robin Place have?
Some of 1811 Red Robin Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Red Robin Place currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Red Robin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Red Robin Place pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Red Robin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1811 Red Robin Place offer parking?
No, 1811 Red Robin Place does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Red Robin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Red Robin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Red Robin Place have a pool?
Yes, 1811 Red Robin Place has a pool.
Does 1811 Red Robin Place have accessible units?
No, 1811 Red Robin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Red Robin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Red Robin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
