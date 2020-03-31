180 West AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very spacious home in a very excellent and desired neighborhood. Beautifully updated single story four bedroom, three bath home with hardwood and slate floors and a spectacular 180 degree view of the valley and hills beyond, this is it! This 2,305 square foot home is situated on almost 10,000 square feet of land and has a double entry front door, dual paned windows, formal dining room, family and living rooms, two wood burning fireplaces with gas starters in the living room and family room, walk in closets in three of the bedrooms and new lighting and ceiling fans. Bathrooms have new tubs and showers, updated tile and fixtures. The kitchen opens to the family room and has been updated with granite counters and updated cabinetry and features a breakfast counter and pass-through window to the counter on the partially covered patio. The two car direct access attached finished garage has a new roll up door and slate floor and driveway.