180 West AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

180 West AVENIDA DE LAS FLORES

180 West Avenida De Las Flores · No Longer Available
Location

180 West Avenida De Las Flores, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious home in a very excellent and desired neighborhood. Beautifully updated single story four bedroom, three bath home with hardwood and slate floors and a spectacular 180 degree view of the valley and hills beyond, this is it! This 2,305 square foot home is situated on almost 10,000 square feet of land and has a double entry front door, dual paned windows, formal dining room, family and living rooms, two wood burning fireplaces with gas starters in the living room and family room, walk in closets in three of the bedrooms and new lighting and ceiling fans. Bathrooms have new tubs and showers, updated tile and fixtures. The kitchen opens to the family room and has been updated with granite counters and updated cabinetry and features a breakfast counter and pass-through window to the counter on the partially covered patio. The two car direct access attached finished garage has a new roll up door and slate floor and driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

