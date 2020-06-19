All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:36 AM

Location

177 Heather Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 177 Heather Ridge Avenue · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Adorable 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Newbury Park! - Centrally located in Newbury Park, this adorable three bedroom/two bath single story townhome is available for you! With an open floor plan, this home features dark wood floors, freshly painted walls and vaulted ceilings! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and gray quartz counter tops. Living room has a gas fireplace with glass and recessed lighting. Both bathrooms have been recently updated. Attached 2 car garage with direct access and Washer/Dryer hooks ups inside Garage. New Water Heater recently installed. Landscape is drought tolerant and a sizable backyard. Master Bedroom features a patio! Central AC/HEAT with Nest thermostat. Easy access to hiking, restaurants, shopping, schools & freeway! Landlord pays for Gardener & HOA monthly dues. Community pool/spa and greenbelts included. Dogs subject to Landlord approval. No cats.

(RLNE5736143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Heather Ridge Avenue have any available units?
177 Heather Ridge Avenue has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 Heather Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 177 Heather Ridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Heather Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
177 Heather Ridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Heather Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 Heather Ridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 177 Heather Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 177 Heather Ridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 177 Heather Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 Heather Ridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Heather Ridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 177 Heather Ridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 177 Heather Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 177 Heather Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Heather Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Heather Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
