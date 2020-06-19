177 Heather Ridge Avenue

Amenities

Adorable 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Newbury Park! - Centrally located in Newbury Park, this adorable three bedroom/two bath single story townhome is available for you! With an open floor plan, this home features dark wood floors, freshly painted walls and vaulted ceilings! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and gray quartz counter tops. Living room has a gas fireplace with glass and recessed lighting. Both bathrooms have been recently updated. Attached 2 car garage with direct access and Washer/Dryer hooks ups inside Garage. New Water Heater recently installed. Landscape is drought tolerant and a sizable backyard. Master Bedroom features a patio! Central AC/HEAT with Nest thermostat. Easy access to hiking, restaurants, shopping, schools & freeway! Landlord pays for Gardener & HOA monthly dues. Community pool/spa and greenbelts included. Dogs subject to Landlord approval. No cats.



(RLNE5736143)