1766 Bowcliff Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Remodeled home with views! Located in highly desirable Southshore Hills. Close to all shops, restaurants and lake. This Four Bedroom, three bath home has a Great open floor plan. Formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Fantastic cooks kitchen, all Viking appliances, six burner stove, tons of cabinet and counter space, opens to great room/den and backyard with pool and spa! 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. X- Large Master Suite, walk in closet w/ built in dresser and closet organizers. Large master bath with dual sinks, large step in shower and spa tub. Two car direct access garage with tons of custom built in cabinets. Located in the Highly desirable Westlake School District. This home is lovely. If you are looking to lease a home that feels like a home not a rental, this is for you! Must see! Furnished. Washer/Dryer Refrigerator. Short Term Lease also Available.