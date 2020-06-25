All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1766 Bowcliff Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1766 Bowcliff Terrace
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

1766 Bowcliff Terrace

1766 Bowcliff Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1766 Bowcliff Terrace, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Remodeled home with views! Located in highly desirable Southshore Hills. Close to all shops, restaurants and lake. This Four Bedroom, three bath home has a Great open floor plan. Formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Fantastic cooks kitchen, all Viking appliances, six burner stove, tons of cabinet and counter space, opens to great room/den and backyard with pool and spa! 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. X- Large Master Suite, walk in closet w/ built in dresser and closet organizers. Large master bath with dual sinks, large step in shower and spa tub. Two car direct access garage with tons of custom built in cabinets. Located in the Highly desirable Westlake School District. This home is lovely. If you are looking to lease a home that feels like a home not a rental, this is for you! Must see! Furnished. Washer/Dryer Refrigerator. Short Term Lease also Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1766 Bowcliff Terrace have any available units?
1766 Bowcliff Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1766 Bowcliff Terrace have?
Some of 1766 Bowcliff Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1766 Bowcliff Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1766 Bowcliff Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1766 Bowcliff Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1766 Bowcliff Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1766 Bowcliff Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1766 Bowcliff Terrace offers parking.
Does 1766 Bowcliff Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1766 Bowcliff Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1766 Bowcliff Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1766 Bowcliff Terrace has a pool.
Does 1766 Bowcliff Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1766 Bowcliff Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1766 Bowcliff Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1766 Bowcliff Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons