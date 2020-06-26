1723 La Granada Drive

Amenities

Beautiful single family home in wonderful Conejo Oaks. Large remodeled home on a huge lot with extra land behind. Completely remodeled cooks kitchen.Extra area off kitchen that leads to a guest bedroom with bath. Master bath with jet tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Nice living room with cozy fireplace. Ancient Oak Tree stands in front. Very private back yard with no neighbors behind. Two car garage with circular Driveway and RV parking. One of the best neighborhoods in Thousand Oaks with great schools. Pets and children welcome!