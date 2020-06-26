All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1723 La Granada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1723 La Granada Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:45 PM

1723 La Granada Drive

1723 La Granada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1723 La Granada Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single family home in wonderful Conejo Oaks. Large remodeled home on a huge lot with extra land behind. Completely remodeled cooks kitchen.Extra area off kitchen that leads to a guest bedroom with bath. Master bath with jet tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Nice living room with cozy fireplace. Ancient Oak Tree stands in front. Very private back yard with no neighbors behind. Two car garage with circular Driveway and RV parking. One of the best neighborhoods in Thousand Oaks with great schools. Pets and children welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 La Granada Drive have any available units?
1723 La Granada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 La Granada Drive have?
Some of 1723 La Granada Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 La Granada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1723 La Granada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 La Granada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 La Granada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1723 La Granada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1723 La Granada Drive offers parking.
Does 1723 La Granada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 La Granada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 La Granada Drive have a pool?
No, 1723 La Granada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1723 La Granada Drive have accessible units?
No, 1723 La Granada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 La Granada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 La Granada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons