1691 Orinda Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park parking playground pool

Back on the market. Beautiful new flooring installed. This updated and sunlit fabulous single-story Oakbrook Townhome is located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Open floor-plan. Indoor laundry. Kitchen has been upgraded with newer cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Central air and heat. Two carport parking spots (one covered and one uncovered). Large outdoor storage closet. Community pool, playground, and big grassy area for walking your dog. Large patio with a lemon tree. Walking distance to grocery, restaurants, and dog park. Easy freeway access. Award winning Conejo Valley School District.