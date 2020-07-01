All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

1691 Orinda Court

1691 Orinda Court · No Longer Available
Location

1691 Orinda Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
playground
pool
Back on the market. Beautiful new flooring installed. This updated and sunlit fabulous single-story Oakbrook Townhome is located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Open floor-plan. Indoor laundry. Kitchen has been upgraded with newer cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Central air and heat. Two carport parking spots (one covered and one uncovered). Large outdoor storage closet. Community pool, playground, and big grassy area for walking your dog. Large patio with a lemon tree. Walking distance to grocery, restaurants, and dog park. Easy freeway access. Award winning Conejo Valley School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 Orinda Court have any available units?
1691 Orinda Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1691 Orinda Court have?
Some of 1691 Orinda Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 Orinda Court currently offering any rent specials?
1691 Orinda Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 Orinda Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1691 Orinda Court is pet friendly.
Does 1691 Orinda Court offer parking?
Yes, 1691 Orinda Court offers parking.
Does 1691 Orinda Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1691 Orinda Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 Orinda Court have a pool?
Yes, 1691 Orinda Court has a pool.
Does 1691 Orinda Court have accessible units?
No, 1691 Orinda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 Orinda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1691 Orinda Court has units with dishwashers.

