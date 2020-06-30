All apartments in Thousand Oaks
169 Via Magnolia

169 Via Magnola · No Longer Available
Location

169 Via Magnola, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous upgraded Dos Vientos house located within a block of top-rated Sycamore Canyon School & Park, The Village. New paint, new carpet! Enter to vaulted ceiling, tile floors with decorative inlay, and new wood casings. Spacious kitchen features newer stainless appliances, white cabinets, granite counters, and opens to the family room. Downstairs is an ensuite bedroom and office (or bed 5). Upstairs master suite with jetted tub, huge walk-in closet, 2 secondary bedrooms connected by bathroom, one with a toy tower room, and open loft area. Beautiful setting outside with gorgeous gardens, fruit trees, covered patio, BBQ station, upgraded hardscapes. 3 car garage. Perfect house for kids to walk to school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Via Magnolia have any available units?
169 Via Magnolia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 Via Magnolia have?
Some of 169 Via Magnolia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Via Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
169 Via Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Via Magnolia pet-friendly?
No, 169 Via Magnolia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 169 Via Magnolia offer parking?
Yes, 169 Via Magnolia offers parking.
Does 169 Via Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Via Magnolia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Via Magnolia have a pool?
No, 169 Via Magnolia does not have a pool.
Does 169 Via Magnolia have accessible units?
No, 169 Via Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Via Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Via Magnolia does not have units with dishwashers.

