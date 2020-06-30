169 Via Magnolia

Amenities

Gorgeous upgraded Dos Vientos house located within a block of top-rated Sycamore Canyon School & Park, The Village. New paint, new carpet! Enter to vaulted ceiling, tile floors with decorative inlay, and new wood casings. Spacious kitchen features newer stainless appliances, white cabinets, granite counters, and opens to the family room. Downstairs is an ensuite bedroom and office (or bed 5). Upstairs master suite with jetted tub, huge walk-in closet, 2 secondary bedrooms connected by bathroom, one with a toy tower room, and open loft area. Beautiful setting outside with gorgeous gardens, fruit trees, covered patio, BBQ station, upgraded hardscapes. 3 car garage. Perfect house for kids to walk to school!