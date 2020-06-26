1652 Cross Bridge Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This single story, single family, three bedroom plus office (which could be a 4th bedroom), contemporary Smart home is a truly unique property that affords both proximity to roads and seclusion while surrounded by nature on this large 1.03 acre lot. Recently updated kitchen with current, stainless steel appliances (primarily Bosch), solar, this recently renovated and upgraded house feels fresh from the moment you walk in the door.



Gardener and most utilities included in this "Executive Style" lease.



The kitchen has current, stainless steel appliances stovetop, oven, microwave and dishwasher are Bosch, refrigerator is Samsung, and warming drawer is Thermador. Enjoy the convenience of motion activated sensors to turn on/off the sink water, as well as an instant hot dispenser.



Privacy. Seclusion. Access. A flag lot leads to a wide open area that gives both privacy and seclusion yet remains accessible to the heart of Thousand Oaks restaurants, culture, services and shopping. Simply put: the perfect combination of privacy, seclusion and access.



Nature's Beauty. An oasis of nature including more than a dozen oak trees, dozens of rose bushes in a wide assortment of colors, grass surrounding the house. At the heart of of the property is a nearly 200 year old oak tree.



Granite. Travertine. Hardwood. If you like natural beauty indoors, there's an ample supply of hardwoods, granite, and travertine to satisfy.



Elegant Entry. Enter through the mahogany doors, to an elegant entry of travertine and black granite, as you look through the house to a majestic oak in the backyard.



Large 3-Car Garage. Unbelievable Storage. Not only is there a large three-car garage, but it s had the floor redone, and there's a massive amount of storage with near forty linear feet of eight foot heigh cabinets and shelves, plus a workbench area.



Built-in wired alarm system, with monitoring, hard-wired smart home fire and smoke detection.



Will work with broker.