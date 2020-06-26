All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 15 2019 at 7:05 AM

1652 Cross Bridge Pl

1652 Cross Bridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1652 Cross Bridge Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single story, single family, three bedroom plus office (which could be a 4th bedroom), contemporary Smart home is a truly unique property that affords both proximity to roads and seclusion while surrounded by nature on this large 1.03 acre lot. Recently updated kitchen with current, stainless steel appliances (primarily Bosch), solar, this recently renovated and upgraded house feels fresh from the moment you walk in the door.

Gardener and most utilities included in this "Executive Style" lease.

The kitchen has current, stainless steel appliances stovetop, oven, microwave and dishwasher are Bosch, refrigerator is Samsung, and warming drawer is Thermador. Enjoy the convenience of motion activated sensors to turn on/off the sink water, as well as an instant hot dispenser.

Privacy. Seclusion. Access. A flag lot leads to a wide open area that gives both privacy and seclusion yet remains accessible to the heart of Thousand Oaks restaurants, culture, services and shopping. Simply put: the perfect combination of privacy, seclusion and access.

Nature's Beauty. An oasis of nature including more than a dozen oak trees, dozens of rose bushes in a wide assortment of colors, grass surrounding the house. At the heart of of the property is a nearly 200 year old oak tree.

Granite. Travertine. Hardwood. If you like natural beauty indoors, there's an ample supply of hardwoods, granite, and travertine to satisfy.

Elegant Entry. Enter through the mahogany doors, to an elegant entry of travertine and black granite, as you look through the house to a majestic oak in the backyard.

Large 3-Car Garage. Unbelievable Storage. Not only is there a large three-car garage, but it s had the floor redone, and there's a massive amount of storage with near forty linear feet of eight foot heigh cabinets and shelves, plus a workbench area.

Built-in wired alarm system, with monitoring, hard-wired smart home fire and smoke detection.

Will work with broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 Cross Bridge Pl have any available units?
1652 Cross Bridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 Cross Bridge Pl have?
Some of 1652 Cross Bridge Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Cross Bridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Cross Bridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Cross Bridge Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 Cross Bridge Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1652 Cross Bridge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Cross Bridge Pl offers parking.
Does 1652 Cross Bridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 Cross Bridge Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Cross Bridge Pl have a pool?
No, 1652 Cross Bridge Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Cross Bridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 1652 Cross Bridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Cross Bridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 Cross Bridge Pl has units with dishwashers.
