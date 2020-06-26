All apartments in Thousand Oaks
159 Via Aldea

159 via Aldea · No Longer Available
Location

159 via Aldea, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Dos Vientos Ranch.The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, a large center island and stainless steel appliances. Dining room opens up to the family room with lots of natural lighting. Laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer. All three spacious bedrooms are located on the second level. Master Bedroom a large walk-in closet. Also, there is an attached two car garage that enters into the kitchen on the first floor. Lastly, there is a large community pool/spa, parks close by and elementary and middle school within walking distance. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Via Aldea have any available units?
159 Via Aldea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Via Aldea have?
Some of 159 Via Aldea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Via Aldea currently offering any rent specials?
159 Via Aldea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Via Aldea pet-friendly?
No, 159 Via Aldea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 159 Via Aldea offer parking?
Yes, 159 Via Aldea offers parking.
Does 159 Via Aldea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Via Aldea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Via Aldea have a pool?
Yes, 159 Via Aldea has a pool.
Does 159 Via Aldea have accessible units?
No, 159 Via Aldea does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Via Aldea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Via Aldea has units with dishwashers.
