159 Via Aldea

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Dos Vientos Ranch.The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, a large center island and stainless steel appliances. Dining room opens up to the family room with lots of natural lighting. Laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer. All three spacious bedrooms are located on the second level. Master Bedroom a large walk-in closet. Also, there is an attached two car garage that enters into the kitchen on the first floor. Lastly, there is a large community pool/spa, parks close by and elementary and middle school within walking distance. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this place.