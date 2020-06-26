159 Via Aldea

Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Dos Vientos Ranch.The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, a large center island and stainless steel appliances. Dining room opens up to the family room with lots of natural lighting. Laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer. All three spacious bedrooms are located on the second level. Master Bedroom a large walk-in closet. Also, there is an attached two car garage that enters into the kitchen on the first floor. Lastly, there is a large community pool/spa, parks close by and elementary and middle school within walking distance. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this place.