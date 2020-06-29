1584 Amador Lane

Amenities

Wonderfully remastered 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story home in sought after Thousand Oaks. Located on a quiet cul de sac in a family oriented community, this home is bound to pull at your heart strings. Centrally located and walking distance to local parks, shopping centers, dining, banks, and Amgen, with very high rated schools in the area, this home has undergone a beautiful transformation in 2019 that has included the following... New Exterior & Interior Paint, Brand new plumbing throughout, Brand new Central AC/Heat, Brand new Carpet, Granite countertops in kitchen, Brand new flooring in living room and hallway, recessed LED lighting, drought tolerant landscaping in both front and backyards which equals low bills and maintenance, High Quality Artificial Grass in back and front yards, newly installed drywall in garage, and much much more. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in this wonderful home in a great neighborhood.