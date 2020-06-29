All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1584 Amador Lane
1584 Amador Lane

1584 Amador Lane · No Longer Available
Thousand Oaks
Rancho Conejo
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1584 Amador Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully remastered 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story home in sought after Thousand Oaks. Located on a quiet cul de sac in a family oriented community, this home is bound to pull at your heart strings. Centrally located and walking distance to local parks, shopping centers, dining, banks, and Amgen, with very high rated schools in the area, this home has undergone a beautiful transformation in 2019 that has included the following... New Exterior & Interior Paint, Brand new plumbing throughout, Brand new Central AC/Heat, Brand new Carpet, Granite countertops in kitchen, Brand new flooring in living room and hallway, recessed LED lighting, drought tolerant landscaping in both front and backyards which equals low bills and maintenance, High Quality Artificial Grass in back and front yards, newly installed drywall in garage, and much much more. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in this wonderful home in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1584 Amador Lane have any available units?
1584 Amador Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1584 Amador Lane have?
Some of 1584 Amador Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1584 Amador Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1584 Amador Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 Amador Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1584 Amador Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1584 Amador Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1584 Amador Lane offers parking.
Does 1584 Amador Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1584 Amador Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 Amador Lane have a pool?
No, 1584 Amador Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1584 Amador Lane have accessible units?
No, 1584 Amador Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 Amador Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1584 Amador Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

