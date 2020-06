Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has been remodeled sparing no expense. It is perfect for a family or for entertaining high-end corporate guests. You will love the open floor plan and the large bedrooms. The back yard has a pool and incredibly comfortable outdoor teak furniture. The interior of the home streams with light from the multitude of windows and highlighted w/distressed, light stained oak flooring w/8'' wide planks throughout the house as well as Caesarstone in the kitchen and bathrooms.