1574 Calle Artigas

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Call Renee Delgado (818) 606-1735 to schedule an appointment. Short Term Rental Only! Check out this light and bright home with beautiful views of the Sunset Hills golf course. Newly painted and carpeted, this pool-home has a lower-level master bedroom with an en-suite bath, and an additional loft area perfect for a playroom or home office! The kitchen boasts double convection ovens, a Miele cooktop, spacious pantry, and impressive views of the golf course. The large den/family room has a builtin desk area and a wet bar with tons of extra cabinet space. The master bedroom has a private porch to enjoy your morning coffee and there is also plenty of space for RV parking. Best of all, this home comes with a fully paid for, solar system, leaving you with little to no electric bills, saving you thousands a year!