Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1574 Calle Artigas

1574 Calle Artigas · No Longer Available
Location

1574 Calle Artigas, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Call Renee Delgado (818) 606-1735 to schedule an appointment. Short Term Rental Only! Check out this light and bright home with beautiful views of the Sunset Hills golf course. Newly painted and carpeted, this pool-home has a lower-level master bedroom with an en-suite bath, and an additional loft area perfect for a playroom or home office! The kitchen boasts double convection ovens, a Miele cooktop, spacious pantry, and impressive views of the golf course. The large den/family room has a builtin desk area and a wet bar with tons of extra cabinet space. The master bedroom has a private porch to enjoy your morning coffee and there is also plenty of space for RV parking. Best of all, this home comes with a fully paid for, solar system, leaving you with little to no electric bills, saving you thousands a year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1574 Calle Artigas have any available units?
1574 Calle Artigas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1574 Calle Artigas have?
Some of 1574 Calle Artigas's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1574 Calle Artigas currently offering any rent specials?
1574 Calle Artigas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 Calle Artigas pet-friendly?
No, 1574 Calle Artigas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1574 Calle Artigas offer parking?
Yes, 1574 Calle Artigas does offer parking.
Does 1574 Calle Artigas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1574 Calle Artigas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 Calle Artigas have a pool?
Yes, 1574 Calle Artigas has a pool.
Does 1574 Calle Artigas have accessible units?
No, 1574 Calle Artigas does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 Calle Artigas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1574 Calle Artigas has units with dishwashers.
