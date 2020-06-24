1453 Cheswick Place

Amenities

Remodeled beautiful home in heart of Westlake Village on quiet private cul-de-sac awaits you! Located in the desirable Foxmoor neighborhood this wonderful 4 BR, 3 Bath Pool/Spa home has superb floor plan & has just been beautifully remodeled with new LVP flooring, lighting & painting. New kitchen is a chef's delight with white Shaker cabinets, stainless oven, gas stove, dishwasher, refrig/freezer, farm sink, pantry, desk, eat-in dining + breakfast bar. New bathrooms too. Living room with vaulted ceilngs and stunning fireplace & dining room share a wall of sliding glass doors to rear yard. New BBQ. All is light, bright, contemporary styling & ready to go for the quality-oriented perfect tenant. Gated front courtyard, 3-car garage, lovely citrus trees & gardens. Community features charming greenbelts that meander through the neighborhood leading to common areas that include parks, sport fields, trails, clubhouse, pool & spa. National Blue Ribbon schools from elementary through high school in Conejo Valley School District. Close to restaurants, shopping, Farmer's Market, hiking & surrounded by beautiful Santa Monica Mountains. Give us a call to see today! Price includes refrigerator, washer & dryer, BBQ, gardener & pool service!