Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

1453 Cheswick Place

1453 Cheswick Place · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Cheswick Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Remodeled beautiful home in heart of Westlake Village on quiet private cul-de-sac awaits you! Located in the desirable Foxmoor neighborhood this wonderful 4 BR, 3 Bath Pool/Spa home has superb floor plan & has just been beautifully remodeled with new LVP flooring, lighting & painting. New kitchen is a chef's delight with white Shaker cabinets, stainless oven, gas stove, dishwasher, refrig/freezer, farm sink, pantry, desk, eat-in dining + breakfast bar. New bathrooms too. Living room with vaulted ceilngs and stunning fireplace & dining room share a wall of sliding glass doors to rear yard. New BBQ. All is light, bright, contemporary styling & ready to go for the quality-oriented perfect tenant. Gated front courtyard, 3-car garage, lovely citrus trees & gardens. Community features charming greenbelts that meander through the neighborhood leading to common areas that include parks, sport fields, trails, clubhouse, pool & spa. National Blue Ribbon schools from elementary through high school in Conejo Valley School District. Close to restaurants, shopping, Farmer's Market, hiking & surrounded by beautiful Santa Monica Mountains. Give us a call to see today! Price includes refrigerator, washer & dryer, BBQ, gardener & pool service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Cheswick Place have any available units?
1453 Cheswick Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Cheswick Place have?
Some of 1453 Cheswick Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Cheswick Place currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Cheswick Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Cheswick Place pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Cheswick Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1453 Cheswick Place offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Cheswick Place offers parking.
Does 1453 Cheswick Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 Cheswick Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Cheswick Place have a pool?
Yes, 1453 Cheswick Place has a pool.
Does 1453 Cheswick Place have accessible units?
No, 1453 Cheswick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Cheswick Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Cheswick Place has units with dishwashers.
