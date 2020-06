Amenities

Remodeled 6 bedroom, 3 bath house located at the end of the Cul-de-sac in a safe, beautiful neighborhood in Thousand Oaks. 2773 square feet with mountain views and very large, private backyard. Upgraded, new kitchen with granite countertops. New air conditioning and new roof. Close to open space and trails. Short distance to Sunset Hills Country club and there is a nice park at the bottom of the street.