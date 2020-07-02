All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:41 AM

1399 Oak Trail Street

Location

1399 Oak Trail Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This bright, open two-story home is nestled in a beautifully-maintained 24 hour guard gated Rancho Conejo community. At entry you are greeted by soaring ceilings and a wide-open floor plan adorned by numerous supersized windows which drink in bright, natural light. This house offers 4 bedrooms and a very large bonus room which can be your very own movie theater or converted to a 5th bedroom! One bedroom is downstairs with a 3/4 fully remodeled bathroom. The upgraded eat-in kitchen showcases a vaulted ceiling, Wolf professional cooktop, sparkling granite counters, stainless appliances, and upgraded custom hood. Recent wood floors were installed in all rooms on both floors and on the stairs. Upstairs, both full bathrooms were outfitted with tasteful newer flooring. The large, quiet back yard is surrounded by trees and has a generously sized patio, a play structure, and a well-kept lawn perfect for the kids. The home has a 3-car garage with extra built-in storage. It is within walking distance to two community pools and a fabulous community park with a playground, baseball court, and picnic area, and close to several malls, restaurants, and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1399 Oak Trail Street have any available units?
1399 Oak Trail Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1399 Oak Trail Street have?
Some of 1399 Oak Trail Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1399 Oak Trail Street currently offering any rent specials?
1399 Oak Trail Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1399 Oak Trail Street pet-friendly?
No, 1399 Oak Trail Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1399 Oak Trail Street offer parking?
Yes, 1399 Oak Trail Street offers parking.
Does 1399 Oak Trail Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1399 Oak Trail Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1399 Oak Trail Street have a pool?
Yes, 1399 Oak Trail Street has a pool.
Does 1399 Oak Trail Street have accessible units?
No, 1399 Oak Trail Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1399 Oak Trail Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1399 Oak Trail Street does not have units with dishwashers.

