1399 Oak Trail Street

This bright, open two-story home is nestled in a beautifully-maintained 24 hour guard gated Rancho Conejo community. At entry you are greeted by soaring ceilings and a wide-open floor plan adorned by numerous supersized windows which drink in bright, natural light. This house offers 4 bedrooms and a very large bonus room which can be your very own movie theater or converted to a 5th bedroom! One bedroom is downstairs with a 3/4 fully remodeled bathroom. The upgraded eat-in kitchen showcases a vaulted ceiling, Wolf professional cooktop, sparkling granite counters, stainless appliances, and upgraded custom hood. Recent wood floors were installed in all rooms on both floors and on the stairs. Upstairs, both full bathrooms were outfitted with tasteful newer flooring. The large, quiet back yard is surrounded by trees and has a generously sized patio, a play structure, and a well-kept lawn perfect for the kids. The home has a 3-car garage with extra built-in storage. It is within walking distance to two community pools and a fabulous community park with a playground, baseball court, and picnic area, and close to several malls, restaurants, and easy freeway access.