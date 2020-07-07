All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1379 Oak Trail Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:55 AM

1379 Oak Trail Street

1379 Oak Trail Street · No Longer Available
Location

1379 Oak Trail Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
You've always wanted to live in a guard gated community but where can you find such a place that you could afford? The prices were just out of reach. Welcome to 1379 Oak Trail Street in beautiful guard gated Rancho Conejo Village. With 3 bedrooms including a master with two closets and 2 baths, there's room for everyone. The great room is fantastic and the open concept floor plan has soaring vaulted ceilings. Move in ready, this one story features no interior steps. The kitchen is highlighted by white cabinets and one year new stainless steel appliances. The back yard is perfect with a patio and lots of grass. There's even a Meyer Lemon tree producing delicious fruit! The carpet is newer and the wood like floors are contemporary and chic. The level street is perfect for tossing a ball, riding a bike or gentle walks. And because Rancho Conejo is guard gated, you'll find this pedestrian community perfect for late night walk. There's even an open space trailhead located just outside the gate. The community features two pools and spas, is close to the freeways and the hospital. Walking distance to the Oaks Mall, near, Sprouts, Home Depot and Target, living was never easier. Great Conejo Unified Schools too! Call Tim directly: (805) 427-3008

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1379 Oak Trail Street have any available units?
1379 Oak Trail Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1379 Oak Trail Street have?
Some of 1379 Oak Trail Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1379 Oak Trail Street currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Oak Trail Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 Oak Trail Street pet-friendly?
No, 1379 Oak Trail Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1379 Oak Trail Street offer parking?
No, 1379 Oak Trail Street does not offer parking.
Does 1379 Oak Trail Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1379 Oak Trail Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 Oak Trail Street have a pool?
Yes, 1379 Oak Trail Street has a pool.
Does 1379 Oak Trail Street have accessible units?
No, 1379 Oak Trail Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 Oak Trail Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1379 Oak Trail Street does not have units with dishwashers.

