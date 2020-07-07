Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

You've always wanted to live in a guard gated community but where can you find such a place that you could afford? The prices were just out of reach. Welcome to 1379 Oak Trail Street in beautiful guard gated Rancho Conejo Village. With 3 bedrooms including a master with two closets and 2 baths, there's room for everyone. The great room is fantastic and the open concept floor plan has soaring vaulted ceilings. Move in ready, this one story features no interior steps. The kitchen is highlighted by white cabinets and one year new stainless steel appliances. The back yard is perfect with a patio and lots of grass. There's even a Meyer Lemon tree producing delicious fruit! The carpet is newer and the wood like floors are contemporary and chic. The level street is perfect for tossing a ball, riding a bike or gentle walks. And because Rancho Conejo is guard gated, you'll find this pedestrian community perfect for late night walk. There's even an open space trailhead located just outside the gate. The community features two pools and spas, is close to the freeways and the hospital. Walking distance to the Oaks Mall, near, Sprouts, Home Depot and Target, living was never easier. Great Conejo Unified Schools too! Call Tim directly: (805) 427-3008