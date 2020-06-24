All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

1359 SOUTHWIND Circle

1359 Southwind Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1359 Southwind Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Lakefront Living! Located in the exclusive gated Westlake Lake Community on a cul-de-sac - this immaculate & upgraded home enjoys views of the lake with private dock. Ideal for family & entertaining w/ soaring ceilings and open living area w/ large stone fireplace & wet bar that opens to the kitchen and leads out to the deck, dock and Lake. Gourmet upgraded kitchen with black granite countertops, dual range & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master suite with privacy & views featuring two walk-in closets & luxurious master bathroom w/ soaking tub, dual shower and double sink. 2 bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. Downstairs 4th bedroom/office offers guests privacy with its own en-suite bathroom. Additional features include hardwood floors on the 2nd floor and ceramic stone throughout the 1st floor. Tons of outdoor space including a spacious side yard, outdoor decks off the kitchen and living rooms, grassy area & dock. A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle have any available units?
1359 SOUTHWIND Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle have?
Some of 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1359 SOUTHWIND Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle offers parking.
Does 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle have a pool?
No, 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle have accessible units?
No, 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1359 SOUTHWIND Circle has units with dishwashers.
