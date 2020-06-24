1359 SOUTHWIND Circle

Amenities

Luxury Lakefront Living! Located in the exclusive gated Westlake Lake Community on a cul-de-sac - this immaculate & upgraded home enjoys views of the lake with private dock. Ideal for family & entertaining w/ soaring ceilings and open living area w/ large stone fireplace & wet bar that opens to the kitchen and leads out to the deck, dock and Lake. Gourmet upgraded kitchen with black granite countertops, dual range & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master suite with privacy & views featuring two walk-in closets & luxurious master bathroom w/ soaking tub, dual shower and double sink. 2 bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. Downstairs 4th bedroom/office offers guests privacy with its own en-suite bathroom. Additional features include hardwood floors on the 2nd floor and ceramic stone throughout the 1st floor. Tons of outdoor space including a spacious side yard, outdoor decks off the kitchen and living rooms, grassy area & dock. A must see home!