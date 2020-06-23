All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1279 Landsburn Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1279 Landsburn Circle
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

1279 Landsburn Circle

1279 Landsburn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1279 Landsburn Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Westlake Village single story 3+2, newer painted and carpeting. Patio and 2 car detached garage. Community pools & basketball courts. Prime location in neighborhood and close to everything, stores, dining, freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Landsburn Circle have any available units?
1279 Landsburn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1279 Landsburn Circle have?
Some of 1279 Landsburn Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 Landsburn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Landsburn Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Landsburn Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1279 Landsburn Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1279 Landsburn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1279 Landsburn Circle does offer parking.
Does 1279 Landsburn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1279 Landsburn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Landsburn Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1279 Landsburn Circle has a pool.
Does 1279 Landsburn Circle have accessible units?
No, 1279 Landsburn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Landsburn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1279 Landsburn Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons