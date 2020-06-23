1279 Landsburn Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Westlake
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Westlake Village single story 3+2, newer painted and carpeting. Patio and 2 car detached garage. Community pools & basketball courts. Prime location in neighborhood and close to everything, stores, dining, freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1279 Landsburn Circle have any available units?
1279 Landsburn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.