1228 S Westlake Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Lake Views! This beautiful highly sought after 2 story townhome is in one of the best locations within Westlake Bay, quietly tucked away from street noise, just steps to the Lake, Boat Docks, and Mailbox. Close to Pool, Club House and plenty of Guest Parking. Owner will be installing new wood like floors throughout. Recently updated, it offers lovely partial lake views from most rooms, updated baths and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas stove, recessed lighting, gasfireplace featuring beautiful fire glass, upstairs laundry w/ washer/dryer. Fresh neutral paint. The spacious deck is perfect for entertaining or enjoying the view of the lake and surrounding mature trees. Includes single car garage and car port (detached). Water, trash, earthquake ins. included. Close to shopping, award winning schools, and frwy. This is Southern California living at it's best!