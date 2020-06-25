All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1228 S Westlake Boulevard

1228 South Westlake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1228 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Lake Views! This beautiful highly sought after 2 story townhome is in one of the best locations within Westlake Bay, quietly tucked away from street noise, just steps to the Lake, Boat Docks, and Mailbox. Close to Pool, Club House and plenty of Guest Parking. Owner will be installing new wood like floors throughout. Recently updated, it offers lovely partial lake views from most rooms, updated baths and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas stove, recessed lighting, gasfireplace featuring beautiful fire glass, upstairs laundry w/ washer/dryer. Fresh neutral paint. The spacious deck is perfect for entertaining or enjoying the view of the lake and surrounding mature trees. Includes single car garage and car port (detached). Water, trash, earthquake ins. included. Close to shopping, award winning schools, and frwy. This is Southern California living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 S Westlake Boulevard have any available units?
1228 S Westlake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 S Westlake Boulevard have?
Some of 1228 S Westlake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 S Westlake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1228 S Westlake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 S Westlake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1228 S Westlake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1228 S Westlake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1228 S Westlake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1228 S Westlake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 S Westlake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 S Westlake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1228 S Westlake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1228 S Westlake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1228 S Westlake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 S Westlake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 S Westlake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
