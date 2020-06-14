1202 S Westlake Boulevard

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.Your just minutes away by foot or boat to incredible restaurants and shops, or, stay in and watch moonlit sunsets from your patio. This charming 2 bedroom, 3 bath, 1628 sq. ft. townhome has a loft overlooking the lake, a gas fireplace in the living room with 2 large sliding doors leading out to the patio. As you exit onto the patio, you have incredible full views of the main lake which is just steps away from the back porch, This rare gem has a one car detached garage and carport. HOA fees, water and trash are included in lease.. The HOA maintains landscape, 2 community pools & spa, clubhouse, sidewalks and security. This lease is a dream come true for anybody looking for the serenity of waterfront living. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live ON THE LAKE.