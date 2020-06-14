All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:10 AM

1202 S Westlake Boulevard

1202 South Westlake Boulevard · (818) 300-4822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1202 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1626 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.Your just minutes away by foot or boat to incredible restaurants and shops, or, stay in and watch moonlit sunsets from your patio. This charming 2 bedroom, 3 bath, 1628 sq. ft. townhome has a loft overlooking the lake, a gas fireplace in the living room with 2 large sliding doors leading out to the patio. As you exit onto the patio, you have incredible full views of the main lake which is just steps away from the back porch, This rare gem has a one car detached garage and carport. HOA fees, water and trash are included in lease.. The HOA maintains landscape, 2 community pools & spa, clubhouse, sidewalks and security. This lease is a dream come true for anybody looking for the serenity of waterfront living. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live ON THE LAKE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 S Westlake Boulevard have any available units?
1202 S Westlake Boulevard has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 S Westlake Boulevard have?
Some of 1202 S Westlake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 S Westlake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1202 S Westlake Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 S Westlake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1202 S Westlake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1202 S Westlake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1202 S Westlake Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1202 S Westlake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 S Westlake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 S Westlake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1202 S Westlake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1202 S Westlake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1202 S Westlake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 S Westlake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 S Westlake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
