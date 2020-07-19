All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1154 S Westlake Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1154 S Westlake Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

1154 S Westlake Boulevard

1154 South Westlake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1154 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom unit. Views of the lake from the dining area, living area, master bedroom, guest bedroom and patio. Recently remodeled with granite counters in bathrooms with travertine flooring and showers. The upgraded kitchen is light and beautiful. Built-in cabinets in the family room with beautiful fireplace surrounded by stone. Wood like flooring. The air conditioner was recently replaced with a Top-o-the-line system to keep you comfortable on those hot summer days. Beautiful patio with lake views. This is one of the nicest units available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 S Westlake Boulevard have any available units?
1154 S Westlake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 S Westlake Boulevard have?
Some of 1154 S Westlake Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 S Westlake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1154 S Westlake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 S Westlake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1154 S Westlake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1154 S Westlake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1154 S Westlake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1154 S Westlake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 S Westlake Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 S Westlake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1154 S Westlake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1154 S Westlake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1154 S Westlake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 S Westlake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 S Westlake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons