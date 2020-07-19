1154 S Westlake Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom unit. Views of the lake from the dining area, living area, master bedroom, guest bedroom and patio. Recently remodeled with granite counters in bathrooms with travertine flooring and showers. The upgraded kitchen is light and beautiful. Built-in cabinets in the family room with beautiful fireplace surrounded by stone. Wood like flooring. The air conditioner was recently replaced with a Top-o-the-line system to keep you comfortable on those hot summer days. Beautiful patio with lake views. This is one of the nicest units available for rent.