All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1095 Stoneshead Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1095 Stoneshead Court
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:07 AM

1095 Stoneshead Court

1095 Stoneshead Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1095 Stoneshead Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning home with fantastic views...this 2 story home sits on a very desirable flat cul-de-sac street in a great neighborhood that is close to parks and quality schools...All 3 of the bathrooms have been updated as well as the gourmet kitchen that is opened to the dining area adjacent to the living room that overlooks the pool & spa with breathtaking views...the 3 car garage has been totally redone with lots of cabinetry for storage...You do not want to miss this home...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Stoneshead Court have any available units?
1095 Stoneshead Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1095 Stoneshead Court have?
Some of 1095 Stoneshead Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Stoneshead Court currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Stoneshead Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Stoneshead Court pet-friendly?
No, 1095 Stoneshead Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1095 Stoneshead Court offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Stoneshead Court offers parking.
Does 1095 Stoneshead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1095 Stoneshead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Stoneshead Court have a pool?
Yes, 1095 Stoneshead Court has a pool.
Does 1095 Stoneshead Court have accessible units?
No, 1095 Stoneshead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Stoneshead Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 Stoneshead Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons