105 Via Magnolia.
105 Via Magnolia
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

105 Via Magnolia

105 via Magnolia · No Longer Available
Thousand Oaks
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

105 via Magnolia, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
guest suite
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
guest suite
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Dos Vientos - Enjoy the ocean breeze and view of Mount Boney of this La Cresta single family house in Dos Vientos Ranch with a few minutes walk to award winning K-8 Sycamore Canyon School, beautiful community parks and the Village shopping center. Short distance driving to beach. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 and half bath rooms with high ceiling formal living room, a guest suite, an office downstairs and two lofts upstairs. Santos Mahogany floors throughout the first floor with berber carpet in second floor. Kitchen, master bath and other two and half bath rooms are upgraded with granite countertop/back splash, tumbled marble, travertine and slate tiles. Plantation shutters throughout the house. Second floor laundry room with granite countertop. Very safe and quiet neighborhood and lots of trails to hike.

(RLNE4879462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 105 Via Magnolia have any available units?
105 Via Magnolia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Via Magnolia have?
Some of 105 Via Magnolia's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Via Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
105 Via Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Via Magnolia pet-friendly?
No, 105 Via Magnolia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 105 Via Magnolia offer parking?
No, 105 Via Magnolia does not offer parking.
Does 105 Via Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Via Magnolia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Via Magnolia have a pool?
No, 105 Via Magnolia does not have a pool.
Does 105 Via Magnolia have accessible units?
No, 105 Via Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Via Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Via Magnolia does not have units with dishwashers.

