105 Via Magnolia.

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Dos Vientos - Enjoy the ocean breeze and view of Mount Boney of this La Cresta single family house in Dos Vientos Ranch with a few minutes walk to award winning K-8 Sycamore Canyon School, beautiful community parks and the Village shopping center. Short distance driving to beach. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 and half bath rooms with high ceiling formal living room, a guest suite, an office downstairs and two lofts upstairs. Santos Mahogany floors throughout the first floor with berber carpet in second floor. Kitchen, master bath and other two and half bath rooms are upgraded with granite countertop/back splash, tumbled marble, travertine and slate tiles. Plantation shutters throughout the house. Second floor laundry room with granite countertop. Very safe and quiet neighborhood and lots of trails to hike.



(RLNE4879462)