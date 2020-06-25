All apartments in Thousand Oaks
/
1032 Cherry Creek Circle
1032 Cherry Creek Circle

Location

1032 Cherry Creek Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic 3+2.5 townhome in prime Westlake Village / North Ranch location in gated community of Braemar. Lushly surrounded by mature and towering Oaks on a private cul-de-sac, this gorgeous open floor plan townhome features volume ceilings and inviting French doors to a private backyard oasis backing to open space and mature trees. There is a downstairs guest bedroom with fireplace, high end tile flooring throughout downstairs, remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook, and direct access to the2 car garage with tons of storage. Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom has ensuite bath with double sinks, walk in closets, soaking tub and separate shower. There is another upstairs master bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom in addition to an upstairs loft, which is a perfect office or exercise space! The small private community has a wonderfully inviting pool, spa, recreation area. In walking distance is a large park, hiking trails and nearby shops and restaurants!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 1032 Cherry Creek Circle have any available units?
1032 Cherry Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Cherry Creek Circle have?
Some of 1032 Cherry Creek Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Cherry Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Cherry Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Cherry Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1032 Cherry Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1032 Cherry Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Cherry Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 1032 Cherry Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Cherry Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Cherry Creek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1032 Cherry Creek Circle has a pool.
Does 1032 Cherry Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1032 Cherry Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Cherry Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Cherry Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
