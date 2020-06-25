1032 Cherry Creek Circle

Amenities

Fantastic 3+2.5 townhome in prime Westlake Village / North Ranch location in gated community of Braemar. Lushly surrounded by mature and towering Oaks on a private cul-de-sac, this gorgeous open floor plan townhome features volume ceilings and inviting French doors to a private backyard oasis backing to open space and mature trees. There is a downstairs guest bedroom with fireplace, high end tile flooring throughout downstairs, remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook, and direct access to the2 car garage with tons of storage. Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom has ensuite bath with double sinks, walk in closets, soaking tub and separate shower. There is another upstairs master bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom in addition to an upstairs loft, which is a perfect office or exercise space! The small private community has a wonderfully inviting pool, spa, recreation area. In walking distance is a large park, hiking trails and nearby shops and restaurants!