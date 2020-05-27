All apartments in Temecula
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

45304 Willowick Street

45304 Willowick Street · No Longer Available
Location

45304 Willowick Street, Temecula, CA 92592
Redhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful house located in the highly desirable gated community of "Fairway at Redhawk" which surrounds the Redhawk Golf Course itself. Newly painted and refreshed. With stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, separated dinning room, family room, loft upstairs and the 5th bed room was build as Master suite's retreat (builder's option). One bedroom with full bath is downstairs. Off the master suite there is the balcony and there is also a balcony above the front door.

3D virtual tour available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45304 Willowick Street have any available units?
45304 Willowick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
Is 45304 Willowick Street currently offering any rent specials?
45304 Willowick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45304 Willowick Street pet-friendly?
No, 45304 Willowick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 45304 Willowick Street offer parking?
No, 45304 Willowick Street does not offer parking.
Does 45304 Willowick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45304 Willowick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45304 Willowick Street have a pool?
No, 45304 Willowick Street does not have a pool.
Does 45304 Willowick Street have accessible units?
No, 45304 Willowick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45304 Willowick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45304 Willowick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45304 Willowick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45304 Willowick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
