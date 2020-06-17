All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 42521 Musilek Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
42521 Musilek Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:52 PM

42521 Musilek Place

42521 Musilek Place · (760) 501-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

42521 Musilek Place, Temecula, CA 92592
Crowne Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 42521 Musilek Place · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 6114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
The Mansion At The Reserves Estates - Luxury Home - Temecula Wine Country - EZ Realty & Property Management proudly presents The Mansion In The Wine Country of Temecula.

This gorgeous home is built on a huge lot of 3.16 Acres.This is a luxury home built in 2005 and boast 6114 sqft of pure luxurious construction. From high ceilings, to large windows or sprial stair case this home make you feel as if you are a queen or king of your own kingdom.
Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf Appliance are dreams for the chef of the family, top of the line hardwood and tiles floors, crown moldings, expensive granite and fixtures are only few highlights of this magnificent home.

Backyard access from master bedroom, formal living room, and family room just open the french doors and enter into your lush garden where seating area is unlimited. Weather you have a wedding or a party the back yard alone can accommodate hundreds of people. The back and front yard has over 30 fruit trees, fountains, built in BBQ, covered patio, and much much more.

Call or text for your tour today once you tour this home you will fall in love with this gorgeous Mansion in the wine country.

Short and Long Terms Leases Available

Call or Text Erum For your personal Tour 760-501-4723
www.ezhomes.org
EZ Realty & Property Management, Inc. is an equal housing provider.
DRE#01483447

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5337489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42521 Musilek Place have any available units?
42521 Musilek Place has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
Is 42521 Musilek Place currently offering any rent specials?
42521 Musilek Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42521 Musilek Place pet-friendly?
No, 42521 Musilek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 42521 Musilek Place offer parking?
No, 42521 Musilek Place does not offer parking.
Does 42521 Musilek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42521 Musilek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42521 Musilek Place have a pool?
No, 42521 Musilek Place does not have a pool.
Does 42521 Musilek Place have accessible units?
No, 42521 Musilek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 42521 Musilek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 42521 Musilek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42521 Musilek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 42521 Musilek Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 42521 Musilek Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with GymTemecula Luxury Places
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity