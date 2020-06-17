42521 Musilek Place

Amenities

The Mansion At The Reserves Estates - Luxury Home - Temecula Wine Country - EZ Realty & Property Management proudly presents The Mansion In The Wine Country of Temecula.



This gorgeous home is built on a huge lot of 3.16 Acres.This is a luxury home built in 2005 and boast 6114 sqft of pure luxurious construction. From high ceilings, to large windows or sprial stair case this home make you feel as if you are a queen or king of your own kingdom.

Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf Appliance are dreams for the chef of the family, top of the line hardwood and tiles floors, crown moldings, expensive granite and fixtures are only few highlights of this magnificent home.



Backyard access from master bedroom, formal living room, and family room just open the french doors and enter into your lush garden where seating area is unlimited. Weather you have a wedding or a party the back yard alone can accommodate hundreds of people. The back and front yard has over 30 fruit trees, fountains, built in BBQ, covered patio, and much much more.



Call or text for your tour today once you tour this home you will fall in love with this gorgeous Mansion in the wine country.



Short and Long Terms Leases Available



