41830 6th Street

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym hot tub

THIS PROPERTY IS SET UP AS 2 SEPARATE SUITES PERFECT FOR EITHER 2 SHARED LIVING SPACES OR AS AN EXCELLENT LIVE/WORK SITUATION. It's a rare opportunity in old town Temecula that you don't want to pass up. Take advantage of 2 independent bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 separate living areas with a shared kitchen and laundry. Also an excellent live/work space. Perfect for real estate, escrow, insurance, mortgage company, accounting, construction company office, etc. Live and work in old town Temecula while you grow your business! Approximately 1566 sf available space with lots of possible uses. This property is zoned for mixed use which allows for an easy live/work situation or, if you want, just to live in! The property has additional potential as a day spa, art gallery, health and fitness studio, dance studio, martial arts studio, market, grocery store, professional office, medical office, personal services, restaurant, retail store, education facility, wine tasting facility, micro-brewery, alcohol beverage sales, bar, cocktail lounge, night club, bed and breakfast, day care, cigar lounge, live entertainment, hotel/motel. Located in the Residential Limited Mixed Use sector of old town on 6th Street. Previously used as a flooring showroom, a spa/massage facility and a real estate office. There are 6 total rooms, 2 bathrooms and a full kitchen here. Plus a large back yard area with a storage shed. The opportunities are endless.