All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 41830 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
41830 6th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

41830 6th Street

41830 6th Street · (951) 551-0793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

41830 6th Street, Temecula, CA 92590
Old Town Temecula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
THIS PROPERTY IS SET UP AS 2 SEPARATE SUITES PERFECT FOR EITHER 2 SHARED LIVING SPACES OR AS AN EXCELLENT LIVE/WORK SITUATION. It's a rare opportunity in old town Temecula that you don't want to pass up. Take advantage of 2 independent bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 separate living areas with a shared kitchen and laundry. Also an excellent live/work space. Perfect for real estate, escrow, insurance, mortgage company, accounting, construction company office, etc. Live and work in old town Temecula while you grow your business! Approximately 1566 sf available space with lots of possible uses. This property is zoned for mixed use which allows for an easy live/work situation or, if you want, just to live in! The property has additional potential as a day spa, art gallery, health and fitness studio, dance studio, martial arts studio, market, grocery store, professional office, medical office, personal services, restaurant, retail store, education facility, wine tasting facility, micro-brewery, alcohol beverage sales, bar, cocktail lounge, night club, bed and breakfast, day care, cigar lounge, live entertainment, hotel/motel. Located in the Residential Limited Mixed Use sector of old town on 6th Street. Previously used as a flooring showroom, a spa/massage facility and a real estate office. There are 6 total rooms, 2 bathrooms and a full kitchen here. Plus a large back yard area with a storage shed. The opportunities are endless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41830 6th Street have any available units?
41830 6th Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
Is 41830 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
41830 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41830 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 41830 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 41830 6th Street offer parking?
No, 41830 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 41830 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41830 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41830 6th Street have a pool?
No, 41830 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 41830 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 41830 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41830 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41830 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41830 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41830 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 41830 6th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with GymTemecula Luxury Places
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity