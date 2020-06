Amenities

in unit laundry refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous Redhawk home. Elegant entry. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. For your convenience there is a bedroom is on the main level. Huge loft! Every room is extremely spacious. Dual closets in the master. Open kitchen and family room. Beautiful views. Soteil tile in the entry. Culdesac location. Close to shopping and freeway access. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available July 17th.