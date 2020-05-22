725 Starbush Dr 1.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

1 bd. apartment in a single family home. Sunnyvale - Property Id: 289559



Upstairs 1 bedroom apartment of a single family home.beautifully appointed with new paint,crown molding, wood floors. washer and dryer. beautiful kitchen w/ all appliances. air conditioned. Large bedroom and lots of closet space. living room, large bathroom shower over tub. Plantation shutters. Parking on the street. Ownerlives on lower level. Quiet tenent preferred. Bright unit w/light, sliding door to

deck. Available now,

Rent $2500. plus 200 utilities. Credit report, proof of

employment. $408-691-7426 Willow Hopkins

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289559

Property Id 289559



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815577)