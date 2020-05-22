All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like
725 Starbush Dr 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
725 Starbush Dr 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

725 Starbush Dr 1

725 Starbush Drive · (408) 691-7426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Ponderosa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

725 Starbush Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
1 bd. apartment in a single family home. Sunnyvale - Property Id: 289559

Upstairs 1 bedroom apartment of a single family home.beautifully appointed with new paint,crown molding, wood floors. washer and dryer. beautiful kitchen w/ all appliances. air conditioned. Large bedroom and lots of closet space. living room, large bathroom shower over tub. Plantation shutters. Parking on the street. Ownerlives on lower level. Quiet tenent preferred. Bright unit w/light, sliding door to
deck. Available now,
Rent $2500. plus 200 utilities. Credit report, proof of
employment. $408-691-7426 Willow Hopkins
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289559
Property Id 289559

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 725 Starbush Dr 1 have any available units?
725 Starbush Dr 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Starbush Dr 1 have?
Some of 725 Starbush Dr 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Starbush Dr 1 currently offering any rent specials?
725 Starbush Dr 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Starbush Dr 1 pet-friendly?
No, 725 Starbush Dr 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 725 Starbush Dr 1 offer parking?
No, 725 Starbush Dr 1 does not offer parking.
Does 725 Starbush Dr 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Starbush Dr 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Starbush Dr 1 have a pool?
No, 725 Starbush Dr 1 does not have a pool.
Does 725 Starbush Dr 1 have accessible units?
No, 725 Starbush Dr 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Starbush Dr 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Starbush Dr 1 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 BedroomsSunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashingtonWest MurphyOrtegaHeritage DistrictEast MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley